San Diego Humane Society and its Resource Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day. If you find a stray animal over the holiday, please visit our Lost & Found page for information about how to care for or relinquish the pet.

If you need to report an animal emergency, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

If you find an injured or ill wild animal, please bring them to Project Wildlife’s after-hours drop-off. Before capturing a wild animal, please review this information to ensure intervention is needed.

For additional information about caring for animals during the COVID-19 pandemic,



