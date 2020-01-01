Animal Adventure Camp
Each year, hundreds of kids join us for Animal Adventure Camp during school breaks. Games, crafts and hands-on animal activities help children develop respect and a positive attitude toward all living beings. We have spring, summer and mini camps throughout the school year that your child will love.
This summer, our Animal Adventure Camp programs will be modified in order to fulfill the safety protocols needed to ensure a safe and healthy experience for all of our campers. We hope you find an option that fits your family’s interest!
Virtual Camp
We will be offering 5 weeks of virtual camp for those who would like to experience Animal Adventure Camp from home.
- For children going into 2nd-5th grades
- 1 1/2 hours from 10:00 -11:30 a.m. on Zoom
- Supply box provided (must be picked up from our San Diego Campus the week before)
- Bonus activities to complete on your own each afternoon
- Two curriculums (Animal Pals and Animal Helpers) will be offered and will include meeting animals, learning about animal welfare topics, touring our facility and specialty departments, games and crafts!
Animals enhance our lives in so many ways! Kids will learn fun facts about companion animals, farm animals and local wildlife, what our pets need to be happy and healthy and how to stay safe around animal friends!
Animals help us in so many ways, from providing companionship and love to performing a specific skill or service. There are also many jobs and people that help animals too! Kids will explore the many ways animals help us, we help them and how they can be an animal helper too!
- A computer or smart device with an internet connection, camera and microphone
- Zoom
- Class Dojo
- Kahoot
- Printer (optional for extension activities)
Onsite Camp
We will be offering 5 weeks of in-person camp at our San Diego Campus. We will also be offering three themed in-person camps this summer: Career Camp, Farm Camp, and Service Day Camp. Please review the following modifications we have made to meet current safety standards.
- 1 group of 10 children per week
- Camp weeks will rotate between two age groups: Children going into 2nd-4th grade and children going into 5th-8th grade
- 1 Humane Educator and 2 teen volunteers per week
- Increased hand washing (upon arrival, before and after meeting animals, before and after eating, before checkout)
- Increased supply and surface sanitizing
- Social distancing maintained between campers
- Limited supply sharing
- Masks required by all campers, volunteers and staff
- Contact free sign in and sign out process
- Assigned designated areas for personal items
- Outdoor activities
- Staff, volunteers, and guardians will be asked to confirm that no one in the household is experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness upon arrival to camp and will be asked not come to camp if they do have symptoms (fever, a new cough, complaints of sore throat, or shortness of breath).
For more information about Animal Adventure Camp,
email [email protected] or call 619-299-7012, ext. 2292.
2020 Summer Animal Adventure Camp Schedule
Please note that the grades listed are for the grade your child will be entering in the 2020-2021 school year.
|Camp
|Campus
|Dates
|Grade
|Enroll
|Up Close and Virtual: Animal Pals
|Virtual
|July 13-17
|2nd-5th
|Register here
|Onsite Animal Adventure Camp
|San Diego
|July 13-17
|5th-8th
|Register here
|Up Close and Virtual: Animal Helpers
|Virtual
|July 20-24
|2nd-5th
|Register here
|Onsite Animal Adventure Camp
|San Diego
|July 20-24
|2nd-4th
|Register here
|Up Close and Virtual: Animal Pals
|Virtual
|July 27-31
|2nd-5th
|Register here
|Onsite Animal Adventure Camp
|San Diego
|July 27-31
|5th-8th
|Register here
|Up Close and Virtual: Animal Helpers
|Virtual
|August 3-7
|2nd-5th
|Register here
|Onsite Animal Adventure Camp
|San Diego
|August 3-7
|2nd-4th
|Register here
|Career Camp
|San Diego
|August 4-6
|10th-12th
|Register here
|Farm Camp
|Escondido
|August 12-13
|2nd-5th
|Register here
|Service Day Camp
|San Diego
|August 14
|9th-12th
|Register here