Animal Adventure Camp

Each year, hundreds of kids join us for Animal Adventure Camp during school breaks. Games, crafts and hands-on animal activities help children develop respect and a positive attitude toward all living beings. We have spring, summer and mini camps throughout the school year that your child will love.

This summer, our Animal Adventure Camp programs will be modified in order to fulfill the safety protocols needed to ensure a safe and healthy experience for all of our campers. We hope you find an option that fits your family’s interest!

Virtual Camp

We will be offering 5 weeks of virtual camp for those who would like to experience Animal Adventure Camp from home.

For children going into 2 nd -5 th grades

1 1/2 hours from 10:00 -11:30 a.m. on Zoom

Supply box provided (must be picked up from our San Diego Campus the week before)

Bonus activities to complete on your own each afternoon

Two curriculums (Animal Pals and Animal Helpers) will be offered and will include meeting animals, learning about animal welfare topics, touring our facility and specialty departments, games and crafts!

Up Close and Virtual: Animal Pals

Animals enhance our lives in so many ways! Kids will learn fun facts about companion animals, farm animals and local wildlife, what our pets need to be happy and healthy and how to stay safe around animal friends!

Up Close and Virtual: Animal Helpers

Animals help us in so many ways, from providing companionship and love to performing a specific skill or service. There are also many jobs and people that help animals too! Kids will explore the many ways animals help us, we help them and how they can be an animal helper too!





Technology Required

A computer or smart device with an internet connection, camera and microphone

Email

Zoom

Class Dojo

Kahoot

Printer (optional for extension activities)





Onsite Camp

We will be offering 5 weeks of in-person camp at our San Diego Campus. We will also be offering three themed in-person camps this summer: Career Camp, Farm Camp, and Service Day Camp. Please review the following modifications we have made to meet current safety standards.

1 group of 10 children per week

Camp weeks will rotate between two age groups: Children going into 2nd-4th grade and children going into 5th-8th grade

1 Humane Educator and 2 teen volunteers per week

Increased hand washing (upon arrival, before and after meeting animals, before and after eating, before checkout)

Increased supply and surface sanitizing

Social distancing maintained between campers

Limited supply sharing

Masks required by all campers, volunteers and staff

Contact free sign in and sign out process

Assigned designated areas for personal items

O utdoor activities

Staff, volunteers, and guardians will be asked to confirm that no one in the household is experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness upon arrival to camp and will be asked not come to camp if they do have symptoms (fever, a new cough, complaints of sore throat, or shortness of breath).

For more information about Animal Adventure Camp,

email [email protected] or call 619-299-7012, ext. 2292.





2020 Summer Animal Adventure Camp Schedule

Please note that the grades listed are for the grade your child will be entering in the 2020-2021 school year.

Register here for all camps!