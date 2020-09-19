Covid-19 Updates

All San Diego Humane Society shelters are open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., by appointment only.

San Diego Humane Society is taking necessary steps to protect the health and well-being of the animals in our care, our staff, volunteers and the community we serve. This page is intended to provide helpful information and any emergency updates about our operation.

Here at San Diego Humane Society we are working hard to save animal lives while protecting our staff, volunteers and guests. Our employees and volunteers are all wearing masks and keeping six feet apart while interacting with each other and the public. Adhering to the required policies of wearing masks and social distancing is required when visiting our shelter to protect our team who is interacting with the public.