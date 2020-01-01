UPDATE Our Lost & Found services are by appointment only.

Please call us at 619-299-7012 to schedule an appointment. Have you found a healthy adult cat

or kittens who lives outside? Here are a few things to know: We will not be accepting cats who live outside unless they are sick or injured . This decision has been made due to our temporary suspension of elective surgeries, including spay/neuter procedures, at the guidance of public health and shelter medicine specialists. You can learn more here. If you’ve found kittens who are being cared for by their mother and seem healthy, please leave them with their mother. If the kittens are sick, injured or in danger, please call us at 619-299-7012 to make an appointment to bring them to one of our locations. For more information about whether kittens should be brought to the shelter, please visit this web page for instructions. If you think kittens are abandoned, you can help us by raising them in your home! Follow our orphan kitten care guidelines. Our Lost & Found services are by appointment only.Please call us atto schedule an appointment.

Found Animals Searching for a lost pet? Use this database to search animals reported as FOUND or are in the care of San Diego Humane Society. San Diego Humane Society only holds pets found in the cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista. After a holding period, the animal may be made available for adoption. For further information on which organization handles animal control in your city, visit our Jurisdiction Chart. Please contact the shelter to learn more about stray animals that have been reported as found at 619-299-7012.

Take These Steps

Neighborhood Search: It is important to immediately check your neighborhood, quick action and personal involvement are key components of recovering your lost pet.

It is important to immediately check your neighborhood, quick action and personal involvement are key components of recovering your lost pet. Online Search: After searching our database (above) be sure to also do a search on neighborhood apps, social media and websites like Pawboost and Finding Rover that provide valuable information and resources for people who've lost an animal.

After searching our database (above) be sure to also do a search on neighborhood apps, social media and websites like Pawboost and Finding Rover that provide valuable information and resources for people who've lost an animal. Tips: San Diego Humane Society has compiled A Lost Pet Plan with tips and information to help you find your lost pet.

San Diego Humane Society has compiled A Lost Pet Plan with tips and information to help you find your lost pet. Reclaim: If you have found your animal on our website, please review how to reclaim your found animal.

Finding Rover App

Finding Rover is a facial recognition app that reunites lost dogs with their owners. Photos of dogs that are found or admitted to participating shelters are stored in the app’s database. Every time a pet parent posts a photo of a dog they’ve lost, Finding Rover scans its database and provides possible matches and necessary contact information within seconds. So, if the pet you lost is a dog, download this free app immediately.

Did you find an animal?

Use these resources to report a found animal and to search our database of animals that have recently been reported to SDHS as Lost