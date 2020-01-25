Our Impact
A big Thank You to our supporters!
We would not have been able to provide lifesaving care to more than 45,000
domestic and wild animals last year without you.
3,651
3,651
Cared for in our Kitten Nursery
29,717
29,717
Pets placed into new homes
12,370
12,370
Wild animals received care
25,535
25,535
Calls responded to by HLE Officers
Your New Best Friend
Every animal available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society is special and deserves love, but these pets need special people, and we hope it’s you!

Brian is a sweet senior looking for love!
Meet Brian. This handsome guy is 10-years young, loves walks, tummy rubs and can't wait to share his enormous heart with you!
Loki has a Masters in cuddles and naps.
Our camp kids made resumes for some of our most special kitties - and Loki (593334) just so happens to be one of them!
Maybel is a sweet little lady
Maybel is the sweetest little old lady around!
Oreo Stix
Meet Oreo Stix. She is 6 years old and incredibly sweet. She is very talkative for treats, too. This lovable girl is also FeLV+ and looking for a special home where she will be given the care that she needs.
Programs
We offer San Diego a wide range of programs and services that strengthen the human-animal bond, prevent cruelty/neglect, provide medical care, educate the community on the humane treatment of animals and provide safety net services for all pet families needing assistance with keeping their pets.
PAWS San Diego
PAWS San Diego provides essential pet services and support to seniors living with low incomes, chronically ill and disabled individuals.

Behavior and Training
San Diego Humane Society offers training workshops and resources to address a variety of needs for companion animals.

Kitten Nursery
San Diego Humane Society’s Kitten Nursery cares for more than 2,000 orphaned kittens every year.

Youth Programs
San Diego Humane Society offers a wide variety of programs for youth in our community.

Project Wildlife
Project Wildlife’s mission is to improve the quality of life for local wildlife and the community, serving as the primary resource for animal rehabilitation and conservation education.

Upcoming Events
San Diego Humane Society has a handful of major events throughout the year and lots of smaller events each month.
Attend our events and participate in promotions, knowing that your attendance or purchase directly benefits the animals in our care and the programs we offer.
Save the Date!
Join us in 2020 as we walk to Create a More Humane San Diego.
Walk for Animals - North County
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
Walk for Animals - San Diego
Saturday, May 2, 2020